When will the Wahl-O-Mat go online for the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia? He was already in action in 2017. © Juergen Schwarz/Imago

Before the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2022, the Wahl-O-Mat can again serve as a decision-making aid. You can take the test here.

Düsseldorf – Four state elections are on the political agenda of the Federal Republic of Germany this year. Saarland kicked things off on March 27th. Only a week after the state elections in Schleswig-Holstein, on May 15, the citizens of North Rhine-Westphalia will also be asked to vote. Around 13.2 million people, including 786,000 first-time voters, are called upon to cast their votes in the 2022 NRW election and to elect a new state parliament.

In the NRW election, voters have two votes. The first vote can be given to a candidate from the constituency, with the second vote a party being elected. On March 29, 2022, the state election committee determined the number of parties permitted to participate in the NRW elections.

Wahl-O-Mat in the 2022 NRW election: In 2017, the CDU was just ahead of the SPD

At the last state election in 2017, five parties entered the state parliament. At the time, the CDU was the strongest party with 33 percent, just ahead of the SPD with 31.2 percent. The Greens, FDP and AfD shared the remaining seats in Parliament among themselves. Five years ago, voter turnout was 65.2 percent.

Composition of the NRW state parliament after the 2017 election (199 seats in total):

CDU: 33 percent of the votes, 72 seats

SPD: 31.2 percent of the votes, 69 seats

FDP: 12.6 percent of the vote, 28 seats

AfD: 7.4 percent of the vote, 16 seats

Greens: 6.4 percent of the vote, 14 seats

Armin Laschet was then elected Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. After the 2021 federal election, Laschet handed over his office to his successor Hendrik Wüst. Since then he has been prime minister and at the same time state chairman of the North Rhine-Westphalian CDU. Of course, Hendrik Wüst and his party would like to maintain their current position and continue to govern the state. However, polls indicate that the CDU may have to hand over its top position to the SPD.

Wahl-O-Mat in the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: the candidates of the other parties

As the SPD’s top candidate, Thomas Kutschaty could be dangerous for the CDU. The 53-year-old Kuchaty was chosen by his party with a clear majority as the top candidate. And the smaller parties are also hoping for a few votes in the state elections. Greens top candidate Mona Neubaur wants to fight with her party “harder than ever” for a possible government participation. Joachim Stamp is the top candidate for the FDP. Stamp was previously Minister for Family Affairs under the black-yellow coalition and would like to continue the coalition with the CDU after the 2022 election. For the AfD, 35-year-old Martin Vincentz is at the top of the list.

NRW election 2022: The top candidates at a glance

CDU: Hendrik Wüst, Prime Minister

SPD: Thomas Kutschaty, state chairman and parliamentary group leader

FDP: Joachim Stamp, current family minister

Greens: Mona Neubaur, state chairwoman

AfD: Martin Vincentz, Country Manager

NRW election 2022: Wahl-O-Mat now available

The Wahl-O-Mat can provide a good overview of the various candidates and party platforms. For every election in Germany, the program is Federal Agency for Civic Education activated a few weeks before the election. Undecided or interested voters can use the Wahl-O-Mats to learn a lot about the parties and their goals and orientations. At the end, the program then calculates the closest match between the settings you have specified and those of the respective parties – and can thus be used as a decision-making aid or for more in-depth research. For the NRW elections on May 15th, the Wahl-O-Mat will be activated from April 21st. Here the Wahl-O-Mat can be used directly in this article.

The Wahl-O-Mats project was first launched 20 years ago – for the 2002 federal election. The result of the pilot project: over three million hits of the first version and the beginning of a success story. Today, the Wahl-O-Mat is an integral part of every election campaign and the political landscape of the Federal Republic would be unimaginable without it. No matter whether federal elections, state elections or European elections. For all important elections in recent years, there was a Wahl-O-Mat to help citizens make decisions.

As soon as the Wahl-O-Mat for North Rhine-Westphalia goes online, you will find out in this article and you can use the tool right away. In addition, there is up Merkur.de detailed reporting, live data and all the results of the 2022 NRW election.