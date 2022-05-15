Home page politics

An important political course is pending in Germany: a new government is being elected in North Rhine-Westphalia. The SPD and CDU are almost level in polls.

State elections in NRW 2022: On Sunday (May 15), 13 million eligible voters in North Rhine-Westphalia will decide on their new state government.

Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) wants to remain in office, his challenger is SPD top candidate Thomas Kutschaty.

This News ticker for the state elections in NRW on Sunday, May 15th, will be continuously updated.

Update from May 15, 11:20 a.m: Who governs after the “small federal election” in NRW? It is also exciting because, according to the latest surveys, there are several options. The dpa news agency summed it up as follows on this election Sunday:

Grand coalition of CDU and SPD

Black green

Jamaica Alliance (CDU, Greens and FDP)

Traffic light coalition (SPD, Greens and FDP)

In some polls, it was not enough for a red-green majority. NRW Prime Minister Wüst (CDU) would like to continue governing with the FDP. NRW-SPD boss Kuschaty was supported in the election campaign by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and they were shown together on posters.

Polls recently indicated a narrow victory for the CDU, which was seen at 30 to 32 percent. The SPD was located at 28 to 29 percent. The Greens could move into the NRW state parliament as the third strongest force with 16 to 17 percent. FDP and AfD were seen at six to eight percent.

NRW election 2022 live: top candidates Wüst and Kuschaty cast votes

Update from May 15, 11:10 a.m: CDU top candidate Wüst has already cast his vote in the 2022 NRW election. He went to a polling station in Rhede. Like Kuchaty (see previous update) he had his wife with him, and also his daughter Philippa. She cannot be seen in the photo but is lying in the stroller:

Voting with daughter Philippa: Hendrik Wüst in a polling station in Rhede © Guido Kirchner/dpa

Update from May 15, 10:47 am: SPD top candidate Kutschaty cast his ballot in a school in Essen that he once attended. The politician tweeted a photo of himself and his wife from the local polling station, thanked the poll workers and also wrote: “I take a good feeling into the day.”

May 15 update at 10:12 a.m: The hashtag #nrwwahl2022 is of course trending this Sunday, and the city of Cologne is also using it. She is already happy – see the previous update – about an increased turnout and encourages in a tweet, everyone who has not yet been to the polling station: “You still have until 6 p.m..”

May 15 update at 9:34 am: In the most populous city in North Rhine-Westphalia, interest in the state election is apparently greater than last time: As of 9 a.m., the turnout in the polling stations was already a good 4.5 percent, and thus higher than in 2017 at the same time. He reports that Cologne city gazette on-line.

NRW election 2022: “Today it’s true” reports Wüst on Twitter

May 15 update at 9:04 am: The two top candidates Wüst and Kuchaty are already on Twitter this election morning. While the former appealed (“Today’s valid”), the latter contented himself with a retweet of an election spot of the NRW-SPD.

May 15 update at 8:48 am: Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens) is up early this Sunday – or she planned the tweet: “I think NRW needs more women in power. You can vote for that today,” writes the Bundestag Vice President, advertising for party colleague and one of the top candidates in North Rhine-Westphalia, Mona Neubaur.

NRW election 2022 live: Wüst and Kuchaty cast their votes here

Update from May 15, 8:35 a.m: This is the timetable for the NRW election: CDU top candidate Wüst wants to cast his vote in his home town of Rhede in Münsterland in the morning, while SPD challenger Thomas Kutschaty votes in his home town of Essen.

Wüst had replaced Armin Laschet as Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia just over six months ago after he had failed as a candidate for Union Chancellor in the 2021 federal election.

Update from May 15, 8:00 a.m: The starting signal has been given: In the NRW elections, eligible voters have been able to cast their votes at the polling station since 8 a.m. this Sunday. That’s more than 13 million people.

What do the polls say before the “small federal elections” in the most populous federal state? A black-yellow coalition has ruled in Düsseldorf since the 2017 state elections, and it should no longer be enough to continue. Instead, a Jamaica alliance, a traffic light coalition or a black-green government could come about. It could also be just enough for a red-green alliance.

The first to vote in the NRW elections at the polling station, such as here in Cologne. © Marius Becker/dpa

NRW election 2022 in the news ticker: According to surveys, Wüst is wafer-thin in front

first report: Düsseldorf/Munich – More than 13 million citizens in North Rhine-Westphalia can go to the ballot box in the state elections in NRW 2022 on Sunday. It is the third of four planned state elections this year.

In the most populous federal state, there is a close race between the ruling CDU and the SPD, with the most recent polls for the NRW elections showing the incumbent CDU Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst by two to four percentage points. The challenger is the SPD’s top candidate, Thomas Kutschaty.

State election NRW 2022: Wüst wants to remain Prime Minister in North Rhine-Westphalia

A coalition of CDU and FDP has been reacting in the Düsseldorf state parliament for five years with a wafer-thin majority of just one seat. After the 2017 state election, Armin Laschet and the CDU replaced SPD Prime Minister Hannelore Kraft, whose state association had achieved its worst result since 1947.

When Laschet moved into the Bundestag in October after his unsuccessful candidacy for Chancellor, the then Minister of Transport Wüst took over the office of Prime Minister.

NRW election 2022: Wüst and Kuchaty want to be prime ministers

The head of the opposition is Wüst’s SPD challenger, Thomas Kutschaty. The Greens have 14 MPs in the state parliament, the AfD has 13 seats. The left recently failed at the five percent hurdle and is not represented in the state parliament. Current polls for the NRW election predict that you will fail at the five percent hurdle.

It is questionable whether the office bonus of the current head of government Wüst for the CDU is questionable: he only took over the office from Armin Laschet in October 2021. The SPD relies on opposition leader Kuchaty, who headed the Ministry of Justice under ex-Prime Minister Hannelore Kraft. Lead candidate Mona Neubaur is running for the Greens. The FDP also wants to govern in the 18th state parliament with its state chairman and current Deputy Prime Minister Joachim Stamp. The AfD appears with its parliamentary group leader Markus Wagner.

NRW election live: Up to five possible coalitions are conceivable

According to the latest polls, it would not be enough for the black-yellow coalition to continue. In any case, after the election, a Jamaica alliance of CDU, Greens and FDP, a traffic light coalition led by the SPD with Greens and FDP or a grand coalition of Christian and Social Democrats should be possible. But it could also be just enough for two-party alliances between the CDU or SPD and the Greens. All news about coalition talks in NRW can also be found here.

Should the CDU be voted out of office in North Rhine-Westphalia, the Union parties would only have five out of 16 prime ministers, while the SPD would lead a total of nine state governments in North Rhine-Westphalia with one head of government.

After the bitter defeat in the federal elections last year and in the state elections in Saarland, a defeat in the most populous federal state would threaten the CDU with a further loss of importance and less say in the Bundesrat. On the other hand, the clear election victory of Minister President Daniel Günther (CDU) in Schleswig-Holstein last Sunday could bring an upswing. (smu/AFP)

The first forecasts and projections for the NRW elections on Sunday can be found here.