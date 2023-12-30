NRK interview | Sanna Marin: The fear of a Russian attack on Finland is genuine

In an interview with Norway's Yleisradio, Marin also returns to the so-called party video buzz.

Finland previous prime minister Sanna Marin commented, among other things, on Russia's threat to Finland on a large scale in the interview For the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK.

Marin estimates that relations between Finland and Russia will not improve until Vladimir Putin has been removed from power in Russia – and relations, he believes, will still not return to normal.

But is the fear of a Russian attack on Finland genuine, asks NRK's ​​reporter.

“I think it's genuine. We witness Russia's brutal war against a neighboring country. We see that Russia is not the neighbor we assumed it to be,” says Marin.

“The only border that Russia does not cross is the NATO border, and that is why Finland is in NATO.”

Marin in the interview, he also returns to the so-called party video scandal, where leaked videos of him dancing at private parties with his friends became international news in the summer of 2022.

Marin repeats what she said before: she likes dancing, it had nothing to do with her career or politics, and the videos were not public.

According to the former prime minister, the robbery said a lot about society's attitudes towards women.

“The media whirlwind wasn't about dancing, singing or my free time. It was about how I looked. I looked too young. I looked too sexy in those videos. And some people didn't like it.”