Hague Affairs is taking a week off because of the recess. That is why we would like to recommend an episode of the podcast NRC Today this week. Last Friday, editor Eppo Köning was a guest to talk about the approaching provincial elections, the possible gains of the BoerBurgerBeweging and their influence on the government’s nitrogen plans. You can listen to that episode here. And next week we’ll be back with a brand new episode of Haagsezaken.

On March 15, the Netherlands will go to the polls for the provincial elections, in which nitrogen is an important theme. The newcomer BoerBurgerBeweging of Caroline van der Plas seems to be heading for a large number of seats. Political editor Eppo König explains why it is precisely the profit of this party that can disrupt the government’s nitrogen plans.

