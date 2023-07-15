It is summer and therefore recess in political The Hague. But the past week has been anything but calm. That is why Petra de Koning talked about the Rutte era in the NRC Today podcast. You can now listen to that episode here.

After almost thirteen years as prime minister, Mark Rutte announced yesterday that he will no longer be the party leader in the next elections and that he will leave politics. Political editor Petra de Koning followed him closely for years. What kind of prime minister was Mark Rutte?

