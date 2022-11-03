Gabriella Ader

‘I really want to give people an experience’

Photo Merlin Doomernik

One day she’s in the studio of NRC Today, the other day audio editor Gabriella Adèr is walking around in Qatar. Together with sports editor Joris Kooiman she makes the new NRCpodcast Qatar’s Coup. Previously, Adèr already made Cocaine fever and The Shadow of Dutroux.

In audio, she wants to “really give the listener an experience” with the “right dose of information.”

What do you mean?

Adèr: “You can name a lot of numbers, but that doesn’t stick in audio. But if a specific scene makes it tangible what the consequences of those figures are, then it works much better.

„I am now making with Joris Kooiman Qatar’s Coup. His approach as a writing journalist is different. The challenge is to find the right balance between conveying as much information as possible and at the same time maintaining a narrative line that the listener can hold onto.

“A lot of research is also needed for a podcast, but not everything ends up in the episode, that simply does not fit. When I listen to a podcast, I want the creator to take me into the story. I don’t want to be overwhelmed with details.”

How does journalism change when you talk about it?

“In audio you have to evoke an atmosphere and draw the listener into a scene. The Shadow of Dutroux is truly an audio documentary. There is a scene in it where I am in a class with forty children and she asks if they experience any fear after Dutroux. You couldn’t write down the feeling of that moment.

“Also with Cocaine fever do you have that difference in text and audio. I don’t care if I hear a hundred names from the Marengo trial. It’s about the impact. In Cocaine fever I wanted to emphasize the personal aspect and the phenomenon.

“I also see podcast as more than just a supplement to the newspaper. Making is really a craft.”

Jan Meeus

‘Emotion on paper is difficult’

Photo Merlin Doomernik

Jan Meeus has been writing about organized crime for years NRC, now he is also busy with podcasts. Meeus made the second season of Cocaine feverin which he investigates how the Netherlands has developed into the European distribution center for cocaine in ten years’ time.

Yet most people know Meeus, at least according to himself, from his tears in the podcast NRC Todayafter the murder of Peter R. de Vries.

What were the reactions after that podcast?

Meeus: “I have made endless pieces about the misery in organized crime, but once you shoot a podcast and you get so many reactions. Emotional audio works. I received responses as far as the Minister of Justice. That emotion is unimaginable in a written story.”

Can emotions only be conveyed well via audio?

“Emotion is very difficult to convey on paper, in a podcast it is functional. I felt that happen. I was touched, not because I had such a great relationship with Peter, but because I know someone who is a victim of this violence. This way you can make sense of how this should affect his environment. But hey, I’m just a crybaby too.

Why are podcasts of added value for NRC?

“I made a story about corruption at the tax authorities. In the written piece you outline the background, in a podcast you can take the reader into how the piece came about. Listeners like that.

“As a writing journalist you are actually absent from the story. With a podcast, especially if you are the narrator, you are extremely present. People will even review your voice.”

And how is your voice?

“In VINK: The podcast guide of the Netherlands (NPO Radio 1) it was called businesslike and sultry.” Meeus laughs.

Anna Korterink

‘I would never write that I’m nervous’

Photo Merlin Doomernik

Anna Korterink works as an audio editor for NRC Today especially behind the scenes, but in front The secret of Rijswijka ten-part podcast series about the murders of three musicians in 1985, she played the lead herself, as a true detective.

Audio is “a very intimate form of storytelling.” And especially young people are used to listening to something, she sees. “It is experienced so differently than a written story, that’s why you reach a different audience.”

How does journalism change when you talk about it?

“For example, I would never write that I am nervous. With audio you have to tell a lot and provide context. With voice-overs you still think carefully about what you are going to say. But when shooting The Secret of Rijswijk, the way I sometimes ask questions…” Korterink laughs. “Then I really think: I should have done better. You can’t do it again.

Do you act differently as a journalist?

“I think the execution is different, but the principles are the same. Bee The secret of Rijswijk I was aware of the journalistic code of NRC. While you do run into other dilemmas for audio. For example, when recording a telephone conversation. Its audio can be crucial to your story. You actually have to ask for permission in advance, but with audio this is sometimes only possible when someone has already picked up the phone.

“I was also reluctant to tell from the I-perspective. But with audio you often have to play a role in the story yourself. You do that less quickly in the newspaper.”

Korterink finds audio of added value for NRC. She hopes that her editorial team will continue to grow. “I hope we become a standalone editorial team and get more investigative journalists who know a lot about audio. You can’t see audio as something with it. Writing journalists sometimes underestimate how much work it is.”

Gus Valk

‘You have a different relationship with the public’

Photo Merlin Doomernik

He calls himself an “early adopter” in the podcast world, chief of the The Hague editorial staff Guus Valk. After his first podcast in 2016, he can now call himself an experienced podcast host. This year he made a podcast series for NRC about Pim Fortuyn, pim. Valk can also be heard regularly in the podcast The Hague Affairs.

Journalism without a tie, that’s how the podcast feels for Falcon. “You put on your tie, so to speak, when writing a ‘ceremonial’ story. And you take it off again when you go into the studio.”

Why don’t you have a ‘tie on’ in the studio?

Valk: “We listen differently than read. Bee The Hague Affairs sometimes a rumor slips through. If you want to write that down, you have to check with three sources. You have a different relationship with the audience. Facts also have to be right in audio, but the listener understands that you are looking for answers and therefore sometimes take a different path.

„We took last The Hague Affairs on the Khadijah Arib issue. That was in response to a reconstruction for the newspaper. It provided the story, the facts. In The Hague Affairs you can go into much more detail about the journalistic considerations. Why did we want to make this? How do you deal with the imaging after the reconstruction? You don’t immediately have answers to that, you have more of a conversation about it.”

Haagse Zaken would therefore not fit in written form, but what about the audio documentary about Pim Fortuyn?

“I wrote a story about it in the newspaper and maybe I can write a book about it, but strangely enough I don’t have the material for that. I look: what is the best storytelling form? A more ‘searching’ story fits much better with audio, if you want to make a clear point, you can write it much better. It used to be that audio competed with written stories, but that’s really bullshit. When you’re in the car, you don’t read the newspaper, do you?”