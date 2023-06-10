NRC and Newspaper of the North have won De Loep 2022, the prize for best investigative journalism, for their joint stories about gas extraction in Groningen and the parliamentary inquiry. The two dailies won in the investigative journalism category. The Association of Investigative Journalists (VVOJ) has announced Friday on the Evening for Investigative Journalism.

The stories are made by NRC-journalists Wubby Luyendijk, Claudia Kammer, Mark Middel and Derk Stokmans in collaboration with journalists Lyanne Levy and Bas van Sluis from Newspaper of the North. According to the ANP news agency, which has seen the jury report, the articles aroused admiration because everyone already knows a lot about the consequences of the earthquakes in Groningen, but still became furious when reading this story. It is a masterful story in which not one responsible person is spared”.

In the investigative investigative journalism category, Tjitske Lingsma won from The Green Amsterdammer for her story of sexual abuse by Bishop and Nobel Prize winner Belo. Was in that category too NRCjournalist Melvyn Ingleby nominated for an article in which he described how an Arnhem man was tortured in Syria and most likely died.

Myrthe Buitenhuis and Ruben Altena of Argos Medialogica won in the investigative journalism category with their documentary about the image of the Boer Burger Movement by Caroline van der Plas. The ASN Incentive Award went to an article by The Green Amsterdammer and research platform Investico about the many distribution centers that are being built in the Netherlands. Was in that category too NRCjournalist Mark Lievisse Adriaanse nominated with the article ‘What else does IJsselstein have to say about IJsselstein?’. All winners of the Loep receive a cash prize of 1,500 euros and a trophy.