If you too are worried about living in your old age and are planning to get a pension plan for yourself. National Pension System (NPS) are schemes that can eliminate your pension worries. This scheme can prove beneficial for private workers as they do not get pension after the job. Let us know how to open NPS online.

Let’s know how NPS can be opened online

Click the link Enps.nsdl.com/eNPS or Nps.karvy.com to open 1 ENPS.

2 Click on New Registration and fill in your details and mobile number. Your mobile number will be verified by OTP. Fill the bank account details.

3 Select your portfolio and fund.

4 In this you fill the name of the nominee.

5 You have to give a cancel check of the account whose details have been filled. You have to upload the cancel check, photograph and signature.

6 You have to make your investment in NPS.

After making 7 payments, your permanent retirement account number will be generated. You will also get a payment receipt.

8 After investing, go to the ‘e-sign / print registration form’ page. Here you can register with PAN and NetBanking. This will make your KYC (Know your customer). While registering, make sure that it matches the details in your bank account. At present, 22 banks are offering online NPS facility. Their information will be found on NSDL website.

NPS gets tax rebate

At present, NPS gets tax rebate under Section 80 CCD (1), 80 CCD (1B) and 80 CCD (2) of the Income Tax. On NPS, you can get further exemption of Rs 50,000 apart from Section 80C ie Rs 1.50 lakh. That is, you can avail exemption of Rs 2 lakh by investing in NPS.