The NPO has referred Ongehoord Nederland (ON!) ‘to the objections advisory committee, as is customary when an objection is lodged against a decision’. A spokesperson for the NPO informs the ANP about this when asked. ON! reported this afternoon to object to the choice of the NPO to Zwarte Pietenjournal from the broadcaster. The NPO has received the objection.

,,The advisory committee will ON! ask for the grounds of the objection to be supplemented, after which the committee advises the NPO on the decision to be taken,” said the NPO spokesperson. The NPO decided last September that the ON! program should not be broadcast. Since 2019, the public broadcaster has pursued a policy that no more programs may be made or broadcast with black-painted Piets.

“In protest against the course of events, we have submitted a pro-forma objection to the NPO,” reads the statement that ON! published Tuesday afternoon. “Due to time constraints, this may no longer lead to a Zwarte Piet newsreel this year.” Furthermore, the broadcaster reported that ‘preserving Dutch culture’ is one of ‘the core values’ of ON! is. “A majority still want the original party with Zwarte Piet and no soot wipes with which the magic for children disappears.” See also Dafne Schippers narrowly takes her seventh national title at 100 meters

,, Ongehoord Nederland (ON!) has made a proposal before the summer to Zwarte Pietenjournal broadcast,” the NPO said in a statement in September. ,,The NPO has ON! informed in good time that there is no room on the public broadcaster for the Zwarte Pietenjournal now that the NPO has deliberately pursued a policy in recent years together with the NTR to broadcast a Sinterklaas news where a Zwarte Piet can no longer be seen.”

