The board of directors of the NPO has imposed a second financial sanction on broadcaster Ongehoord Nederland (ON!) within a year. This concerns an amount of more than 56,000 euros. According to the NPO, ON! does not comply with the legal obligation to cooperate within the public order. The broadcaster is appealing the sentence.

The NPO charges ON! especially not to act ‘in accordance with public values’ and not to comply with ‘high journalistic and professional quality requirements’. The Executive Board speaks of an ‘enormous negative impact’ on the integrity and reputation of the public broadcaster and therefore considers a second sanction necessary.

The NPO gives the broadcaster a good blow in a press release about the decision. The board of directors specifically refers to the much-discussed broadcast of the ON! program Unheard of news from September 15. It showed random images of black people beating up white people and presenter Raisa Blommestijn used the n-word. The limit was thus reached with regard to ‘racist or discriminatory statements’, according to the NPO. See also Ukraine live blog: Video is said to show rocket launch by German cheetah

‘The lack of any self-reflection on their own performance, consistently pretending to be ON! is itself a victim of the situation and the public rejection of other parties from the public system – including the Ombudsman – is not acceptable,” the NPO writes.

The public broadcaster explained ON! last summer also imposed a sanction of more than 93,000 euros after the ombudsman concluded that the broadcaster contributed to the dissemination of demonstrably incorrect information. The second penalty must cause ON! will work better together and respect the rules, says the NPO. In the event of repeated violations, it can ask the State Secretary to withdraw the provisional recognition of the aspiring broadcaster, but it will not do so yet.

‘NPO is opponent of free press’

ON! calls the second sanction ‘unjustified and inappropriate’ and will appeal, chairman Arnold Karskens told ANP. The broadcaster does indeed show willingness to cooperate by ‘active participation in all consultations’. See also Skoda has suspended its activities in Russia

‘It is precisely the fellow broadcasters who indicate in numerous public statements that they do not want to cooperate, because they do not agree with the content of the programs that ON! makes.’ The broadcaster thus refers to a letter from almost all broadcasters, in which they closed the door in terms of cooperation in the field of journalism. ON! does not practice journalism, was their motivation.

With the second sentence, the NPO proves itself as ‘opponent of a free and diverse press’, according to the broadcaster.

ON! The NPO is also allowed to make new broadcasts in January, provided that the broadcaster reports to the NPO every two months on how it has implemented the recommendations made by the Ombudsman in her June report. At the end of November, the Ombudsman issued a second report stating that the broadcaster still violated the NPO’s Journalistic Code on various points, for example in terms of reliability. In January, the NPO will respond to that report. See also Understand what makes the fear of large Brazilian banks increase (even with record quarterly profits) - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: