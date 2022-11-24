The NPO and the VVD have agreed that the liberal party will not receive airtime immediately after the World Cup match between the Netherlands and Qatar, but shortly before. This is confirmed by spokespersons for the NPO and the VVD. The largest government party felt outraged that the public broadcaster had cut its political broadcasting time just after the football match and even threatened to take legal action. But that’s off the table now.

