NPO comes up with an action plan after the report's recommendations on inappropriate behavior

The entire public broadcaster will receive a 'collective plan of action' in response to the Van Rijn Report on inappropriate behavior in the workplace. The NPO will present the plan at the end of February after a consultation with State Secretary for Culture and Media, Fleur Gräper, a spokesperson said when asked.
Latest update:
13:19
