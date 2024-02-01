NPO chairman Frederieke Leeflang is not thinking about resigning for a moment after the devastating report by the Van Rijn committee about abuses at the public broadcaster. “But I certainly feel addressed. We can conclude that there is still a lot to do. And I am extremely committed to taking this further,” said the chairman of the Dutch Public Broadcasting (NPO).

