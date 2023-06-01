NPlus goes bankrupt, in 2021 revenues of only 19 thousand euros and losses of 21 thousand euros

He just made it in time to close the first budget and has already had to close its doors NPlusplatform digital to encourage the offer and exchange, by authorized parties, of non-performing loans (npl) launched at the end of 2020 by Angelomario Moratti (known as “Mao”) son of Maximuschairman of the listed Saras, e Luigi Bianchi, patrom of Sydema Systems Developement Management, a group born in the late seventies with the study and development of IT solutions capable of supporting the business of the banking sector.

A few weeks ago, in fact, Bruno Bianchi (son of Luigi) and managing director of NPlus in Milan led a shareholders’ meeting in front of the notary Maurizio Olivares which approved the liquidation of the company “for cessation of business” by appointing Bianchi himself as liquidator.

NPlus shareholders are Sydema with 51% while 49% is of Mangrove Blockchain Solutions which belongs to Seven, the family office of Moratti. When it was set up in Milan before the notary Giovanni Ricci, the company had to be registered in the special register of credit brokers. But something obviously went wrong and the 2021 budget (the only one presented) ended with revenues for only 19 thousand euros and a loss of 21 thousand euros. To date, Sydema’s website states that “NPlus is the cloud platform that brings together credit portfolios and single name credits to facilitate the entire exchange process between market operators. Through simple and intuitive features, NPlus unites buyers and sellers in a virtual place protected by the system blockchain which allows them to operate in total safety and professionalism”.

