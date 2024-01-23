Karlsruhe enforces the Basic Law. However, the shrunken popular parties should be careful not to rely on bans just because they don't know what else to do.

WIf you can't ban a party, then at least it can't receive any state funding. This idea was behind a change to the Basic Law in 2017.

The last ban proceedings against the NPD ultimately failed because it was too insignificant: the Federal Constitutional Court considered it unconstitutional, but not capable of abolishing the free, democratic basic order. The NPD, now “Die Heimat”, has only become less important since then, so that it no longer receives any state funding due to its lack of electoral success. The voter has spoken.