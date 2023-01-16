NPD Group has published the Ranking of the best selling games in the 2022 in USA. Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 sits in first position, followed by Elden Ring. Which makes us understand the strength of the Activision Blizzard franchise, considering that the game has been on the market for three months, against the eleven of the FromSoftware title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) Madden NFL 23 (Electronic Arts) God of War: Ragnarok (Sony) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros. Games) Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet (Nintendo) FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts) Pokemon Legends Arceus (Nintendo) Horizon Forbidden West (Sony) MLB The Show 22^ (Sony/MLB)

In third place we find Madden NFL 23, then the first exclusive, God of War Ragnarok. Interesting is the presence of two Pokémon games in the standings. Consider that the results of Nintendo’s titles may be better than they appear, since Nintendo does not provide digital sales.