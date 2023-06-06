a player of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has pointed out that the versions of Link and Zelda in the game could be the oldest versions of the characters in the franchise. Each Zelda game features a new version of Link and Zelda, and Tears of the Kingdom could have the only versions of the characters older than 18 years.

For die-hard Zelda fans, one of the main topics of discussion surrounding the series’ history is the timeline and when each game canonically occurs. There is no simple explanation for the timeline of Legend of Zeldagiven that Nintendo has never revealed the true answer to the fans. With Tears of the Kingdomit is an obvious fact that this game happens after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, without anyone arguing otherwise. However, what is unclear is how much time has elapsed between the two games, with some fans estimating that it has only been two years, and other fans stating that it has been much longer.

The time span between the two games is mostly left open to interpretation, but some fans, like DragonCatalyst on Twitter, are using the emotional side quest of Tears of the Kingdom as an indicator. In the side quest, the player meets a seven-year-old boy named Mattison, whose parents were reunited by the player in Breath of the Wild. This means that seven years have passed between the two games, not just two or three. link in Breath of the Wild he was 17 years old according to the developers, which means he is at least 24 years old in Tears of the Kingdom.

Just found out TotK is meant to take place roughly 8 years after BOTW based on the age of Mattison (her parents got married in BOTW and now she’s 7). At first I thought TotK was just 2ish years later but now that I think about it that explains Purah and Tulin changing a lot. pic.twitter.com/R67djI43iA — 🌸Day 🌸 (@DragonCatalyst) June 1, 2023

Link’s age is hardly ever officially mentioned in almost any Zelda game, and fans have to rely on developer notes and contextual clues to find out. In games like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s MaskLink is portrayed as a small boy of around ten years old, while in other games such as The Legend of Zelda: Twilight PrincessLink is shown to be about 17 years old. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time it is the only game in which the player can play as the younger and older version of Link. A set age for Zelda is not explained in most games, but she is always depicted as being similar in age to Link.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a game that breaks many of the classic traditions of the best Zelda games of all time, and now playing as a version of Link who is over 17 years old can be added to the list. Of course, if Zelda fans consider the fact that both Link and Zelda went through a 100-year time skip in Breath of the Wild, that would make them about 124 years old. But that is something that can be discussed at another time.

Via: Game Rant

editor’s note: Wow, I want to see myself like this in 124 years! And more than anything, I want to be able to continue climbing mountains and running like crazy.