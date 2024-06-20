“Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) was prescribed to approximately 11,600 people, concentrated in 62 clinical centers and checkpoints, mainly in 2 regions, 50% Lombardy and 18% Lazio”. Silvia Nozza, infectious disease specialist at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, said this in the press conference ‘PrEP and Innovation’ which was held as part of the 16th edition of Icar – Italian conference on aids and antiviral research, underway in Rome at the ‘Catholic University of Sacred Heart.

“An initial analysis highlights that there are fewer people currently on PrEP, around 9,700. Many people have been ‘lost’ for various reasons, including poor adherence. Long Acting PrEP, which consists of a single injection every two months, represents an excellent strategy to reach this niche of people.”