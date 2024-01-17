J-POP Manga has released further details on the arrival in Italy of the collector's box for Noyu Girlwork of Haro Aso And Shiro Yoshida. The box set, which will include inside it all three volumes of the mini-serieswill be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from January 24th at the launch price of €22.50.

Let's find out all the information together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Noyu Girl by Haro Aso and Shiro Yoshida

The new original series from the author of Alice in Borderland and Zombie 100 available in an exclusive collector's box set

“This sky… this mountain… and this hot spring… we are one. I feel at home again!”

Milan, 17 January 2024. What's more relaxing than immersing yourself in the most beautiful and pristine hot springs in Japan? When the thermal waters are totally natural and not linked to a man-made structure, the Japanese term for them is “noyu” and finding them in the inaccessible places where they are hidden requires determination and passion. In addition to a considerable athletic preparation. Hibari Otaka is constantly searching for these springs and is willing to try any extreme sport to reach them!

J-POP Manga presents Noyu Girlthe new mini series in three volumes signed by Haro Asocreator of Alice in Borderland And Zombies 100with drawings by Shiro Yoshida.

Wild spas, i.e. thermal springs that occur spontaneously in nature and are in no way connected to commercial activities. Hibari Otaka is a true enthusiast and there is no mountain too high, forest too thick or sea too deep capable of keeping her away from these magical places suspended in a reality that transcends time and space.

After the success of the manga series Alice in Borderland And Zombies 100 and their very popular live action adaptations on Netflix, Haro Aso returns to amaze its fans with an unconventional manga!

Hibari's adventures in search of the most incredible springs in Japan are enriched by the pages of his “thermal diary” to discover anecdotes and particularities about the thermal waters including what the optimal temperature is to obtain the maximum physical benefit and which dishes can be cooked on the so-called “infernal vapour”.

The three volumes of the complete mini series Noyu Girl will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores in an exclusive collector's box from January 24th.

The preview of the first chapter of Noyu Girl Of Haro Aso And Shiro Yoshida is available at this link!

Noyu Girl BOX (Vol. 1-3)

by Haro Aso and Shiro Yoshida

Collector's box – 3 volumes (complete series)

Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 160 each, B/W

Price – €22.50