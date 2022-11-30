Love an old Western film, or always wanted to be a cowboy or cowgirl? Finally, the opportunity has arrived to play some fun online slot games, and live your wildest fantasies. These games will transport you back in time and give you a chance to experience the wild, wild west.

Gallop to gold

In this Western-style quest game, Mustang Gold, travel with your horse to find different symbols, and meet new characters and symbols familiar from the traditional movies. Gallop through the town and take in the old-fashioned sights along the way.

The game logo will appear as a wild, which only shows on reels two, three, four and five. It will replace everything except for the scatter and bonus symbols, to complete a set of prize worthy combinations. Helping you along the way is the sheriff – the sheriff’s badge acts as a symbol, which will collect prizes for you if it appears on reel number five.

If the word ‘jackpot’ is said, you will be able to choose from a number of horseshoes to reveal what prize is behind them. Even better, there are a possibility of four jackpots: mini, minor, major and the big grand prize.

Find out what lies behind the stables and what’s rolling through the hay in this Western game that will be sure to keep you entertained!

Discover the loot

Picture yourself in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly movie as you prepare for some action in the slot game Silver Bullet Bandit: Cash Collect. Avoid being in a real-life stand-off, whilst aiming to find the loot in this interactive slot game.

Match three or more of the familiar Western symbols, like cigars or gold bags and play for larger base symbol prizes. Keep an eye out for the ‘bandit’ who will act as a wild to substitute these symbols and form matching combinations.

A handy symbol is the cash collect, which lands on reel five and collects all special feature symbols, to increase your prize collection. Combining this symbol with free spins will allow you to gain as many free spins as the number shown on the symbol. While activating these spins, cash collect is able to appear anywhere and can land in place for up to ten spins. Within this game there are so many ways to boost your chances of getting those big prizes, especially with the ability to trigger a jackpot, with the largest jackpot at 500x your stake!

All that’s left to do is find the loot, and collect as much of it as you can!

It’s time to get in the saddle and have fun travelling through the Western towns to really discover the lives of those cowboys and cowgirls. Make time to find your favourite horse and make a great companion along the way. You can even amp up the fun by dressing appropriately in the classic boots and hats to really live the Western lifestyle that you’ve only experienced in films.

Oh, and remember to shout “YEE-HAW” throughout your travels as you ride off into the sunset!