The Day of Nowruz in the Abbasid era had a great celebration, especially in light of the Persian presence in the pillars of the state, the intermarriage of its successors, the opening of Baghdad to the cities of Persia, and the exodus of the peoples of Mesopotamia (Sihon and Gihon) to the Caliphate Center for Science, Trade and Work, and the poets immortalized it in their poems And their nails, hours of fun, the night of regret, and the striking of tambourines and sticks. Perhaps the Abbasid poet “Al-Bhatri” is the best of them saying in “Nowruz”:

The open spring came laughing

So good that they almost spoke

Nowruz was alerted by setting darkness

First response Yesterday you were asleep

The cold dew breaks it up as if it were

Broadcasting a conversation yesterday was muted

And the Persian year that began a thousand years before BC is based on the solar calendar, and its passage by the twelve astronomical signs, known to people as astronomical signs or fortune signs, and al-Nazim summarized them in the following saying:

The bull carried the crab nut

And Al-Layth took care of the head of the balance

And he shot a scorpion with a bow for Serious

The bucket drained out of the whale pond

But the months in the Persian language have different names, as the year begins with the day of Nowruz or the new day, and it is usually on March 21, and it begins with a month or the sign of Aries, “Farvardin”, Taurus “Ardibasht”, Gemini “Khordad”, Cancer “Ter”, Leo “Hamradd”, the sunbulah “Shahriur”, the scale “Mehr”, the Scorpio “Aban”, the Sagittarius “Azar”, Capricorn “D”, Aquarius “Bahman”, the Pisces “Esfand”, which is a leaky month similar to the month of February. The Persian king of Persia «Jamshid bin Nujhan» before a thousand years BC, and some of these names are names of kings, deities and angels in the Zoroastrian religion, and there are accounts about the beginning of the celebration of Newroz, and the beginning of the Persian year calendar, where the Kurds say that it began in 612 BC, and thus Their year is 2633, while the calendar in Iran is 1400 AH, meaning the solar hijri, which is a calendar that Omar Khayyam put together with seven Muslim astronomers during the reign of the Seljuk king “Jalal al-Dawla King Shah” in 471 AH, and it is called the Jalali or Solar Hijri calendar, based on a solar calendar Since the beginning of the emigration of the Holy Prophet, and it is considered one of the most accurate calendars today, and the error rate in it is negligible, and with the succession of millions of years, and it is different from the noble Hijri calendar Ray, which was dated by the migration of the Prophet, and that was during the reign of the Rashidun Caliph Omar ibn al-Khattab in the year 17 AH.

The festival of Nowruz is beautiful to see in his real home or in homes where it is an official feast, where social rituals are in homes, and celebratory rituals in the city streets, where singing and beautiful colorful clothes, and the joy of girls in the new day, and the presentation of types of bread made in homes, and fruit baskets And eggs, sweetened fruit drinks, nuts and dried fruits, and sweets, especially the clothes or almonds clad with sugar or “biddam” as it is known in the colloquial dialect and in the Persian language with some distortion, just as we pronounce them in common with them in terms such as bajila “which is the paella, or the nakhy” It is in Persian “Nakht”. However, the celebration of Nowruz in various capitals is almost the same, but with some local peculiarity. Among these countries that bear the peculiarity and uniqueness of the Republic of Tajikistan, and in its capital “Dushanbe”, where you find Nowruz another taste, another taste, and the colors of life Cheerful and joyful, with kindness in the souls of people, standing and welcoming.