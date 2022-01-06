The Mavs have withdrawn the number 41 of the German, who in Dallas has not only built his myth but has changed the game by inspiring the generation that now tries to overcome it

He cried only at the end, when he thanked the fans, those who welcomed him to Dallas when he was a tall stranger who arrived in summer 1998 from Germany with many dreams in the drawer. And a great desire to make them. Dirk Nowitzki is now forever legend with the Mavs, who raised his number 41 to the ceiling of the American Airlines Center in a touching ceremony staged after the victory over the Warriors. A ceremony that reminded everyone that Dirk is the best foreigner ever to appear in the NBA.

why dirk – The numbers say it: 21 seasons in NBA as a protagonist, with the 2011 title won by mvp of the Finals, the flagship of a career spent entirely with the same team, with him becoming a winner. And then the 2007 mvp, the first for a player born in Europe (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic have since been added to the list), the 12 times in one of the three best quintets of the season (4 in the first, the last in 2009, 5 in the second and three in the third), the 14 summons to the All Star Game, the 31,560 points with which he closed his career that make him the sixth best scorer in history and the first international. Above all, Dirk is one of those who really changed the way of playing, revolutionizing thanks to his class and his unique characteristics (fairy hand in a 213 cm player) the way of playing the role of great forward. “It was something never seen before, due to its characteristics – praised Steph Curry, spectator with his Warriors at the shirt withdrawal ceremony -. It had a profound impact on the way we play, on the NBA and on the city of Dallas ”.

Forerunner – Nowitzki’s impact is also legendary for what it meant to other European players. “It paved the way for many who came later, showing them that it was possible for a European to have a star career in the NBA,” said Curry, sharing a concept that commissioner Adam Silver, one of the guests of honor on the court of the NBA. ‘American Airlines Center as the number 41 jersey rose to the ceiling along with the other legends of Dallas history. “He won a ring, he never gave up, he played for his entire career in the same team: I admire him very much for this – it is the tribute of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic -. He never gave up, he never left his team. It is an example to follow ”. Nowitzki has become one, an example: he had started with so many doubts and a lot of homesickness, adopted by the Dallas franchise that grew up with him, along with his unique talent and skills. It has become a phenomenon, an international reference point, an example to follow especially for those who are now trying to retrace its footsteps. “He taught us a lot of things – said Luka Doncic -. He was an incredible player who did so much for Dallas and earned the respect of the whole world. He did an incredible job, training himself to be what he has become. And above all, he is an incredible person, one of the humblest superstars ”.

Dirk’s tears – How much it is was seen during the ceremony, while the stars of yesterday and today, Mark Cuban (with whom he shared an owner-star epic that is unparalleled in the NBA panorama), the commissioner Silver and those who still are his fans competed to exalt him. “Some of the videos really moved me, but during the speech I worked on for weeks it was fine, even though I kept wondering what to say next. But when I got to talk about the fans I got excited, thinking back to all the support they have given me over the years, how people keep coming to me to tell me how much they appreciate what I have done for the city and for this team ” . While with his three children and his wife Jenn he pressed the button that made his number 41 go up to the ceiling, amidst the riot of the fans, Nowitzki relived in his mind everything that had brought him up to that moment, all the effort made. to become simply Dirk, one of those NBA stars that fans know simply by name, one whose silhouette is immortalized on the Mavs pitch. The best foreigner ever seen on an Nba parquet. Waiting for someone grown up in his myth to try to emulate him.

January 6, 2022

