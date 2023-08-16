There are now so many mines in Ukraine that it will take hundreds of years to clear them. The Russians have filled the east to stop the counter-offensive. They are easy to lay, deadly and very difficult to clear. Even wonder dog Patron, who has a nose for mines, can’t compete with this. Experts warn: ‘It is a very bad weapon system’.
#landmines #Ukraine #cleared #years
HS Turku | The man fell into the Aurajoki river early in the morning near the restaurant ship
In Turku, a young man fell into Aurajoki. The guys who were there helped the man to dry land.In Turku...
Leave a Reply