The Dutch living in rich regions do not necessarily have the highest quality of life in the country. That appears from figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics. Even if local GDP per capita is low, prosperity can be high.

Statistics Netherlands comes to this conclusion by looking at ‘broad prosperity’, a measure that goes beyond economic conditions alone. Since 2018, Statistics Netherlands has published the Monitor Brede Welvaart every year. Forty very different indicators together determine the broad level of prosperity. For example, Statistics Netherlands looks at health, labor participation, distance to sports grounds and cafes, the presence of nature reserves, trust in others and the satisfaction of residents.

As it turns out, nowhere in the Netherlands are people more satisfied with their lives than in North Friesland. And that while the GDP per North Frisian is relatively low at 34,000 euros. In a rich region such as Greater Rijnmond, with a GDP of 53,000 euros per inhabitant, the quality of life is actually low. The region scores poorly on several indicators.

When it comes to perceived health and life expectancy, Greater Rijnmond is at the bottom of the list. Greater Rijnmond is also faring relatively badly in terms of the environment. The region has relatively high emissions of particulate matter and greenhouse gases, and has little green and open water. Unemployment is also higher than in the Frisian regions.

Incidentally, this does not mean that money does not bring happiness. GDP says something about the size of the economy, not about the amount people have to spend. For example, the GDP per capita in Rijnmond is relatively high, as in other urban regions. But in terms of disposable income per household, the region dangles at the bottom of the ranking.