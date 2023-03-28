So something is climate neutral if it does not contribute to our climate problem: no greenhouse gases are emitted. Or if that has happened, then the producer has done something to remove the emitted CO2 from the air. For example, KLM plants forests to compensate for the emissions of their aircraft.
That sounds very noble, but it is more complicated than you think. Shula Tas explains how it works in the video below.
