Last year, the number of e-bikes in the Netherlands rose to 4.9 million. Almost a third of the Dutch have an electric bicycle. Or are there a few Dutch people with a lot of e-bikes? Apparently, these plug-in two-wheelers drive the cars out of the shed. Several Dutch bicycle dealers offer to trade in your car for an electric bicycle.

RTL News researched bicycle dealers where you can trade in your car for an e-bike. This exchange option seems to have existed for some time in Belgium, but the trend is now blowing over to the Netherlands. According to a bicycle salesman, customers came with both old and new cars, sometimes worth 500 euros and sometimes a few thousand euros. You also need such amounts to be able to finance an e-bike.

‘A cargo bike quickly goes over 6,000 euros’, says another bicycle salesman who has had about a hundred customers who trade in their car for an e-bike. For 6,000 euros you can easily shop for a second-hand car. Yet these people seem to prefer not to have a roof over their heads and to want to be part of the engine themselves.

Why do people want to trade in their car for an e-bike?

The traders give various reasons why people switch from a (second) car to an e-bike. According to one, cars are increasingly coming to a standstill after an electric bicycle has entered the family. According to another reason, the Dutch choose the e-bike because it is better for the environment. In addition, we can imagine that the cost of an electric bicycle is cheaper than that of a petrol car.

‘Look, this is why you’re going to the demolition later’ | Photo: © Himiway Bikes

Incidentally, there is also a bicycle seller responding where the action has not yet led to a success. “We cannot speak of a successful campaign,” says a spokesman. According to the spokesperson, people often come with an old barrel. These customers will probably be shocked at how much they still have to pay for an Urban Arrow.