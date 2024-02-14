You'll just see. If you bought a nice Audi RS 6 at Domeinen Roerende Zaken last month, they have one again this month with ceramic brakes and a sports steering wheel. Moreover, this time you can even choose the color, because the government is even selling two copies of the fast Avant this month. Do you dare?

As usual, the government does not say how they obtain the cars. The on-board computer is set to Dutch, but the license plates are German. Maybe they are two of the hundred German rental cars that the police have confiscated. The matte silver Audi has more than 37,000 kilometers on the odometer and the copy with black paint has just under 27,000 kilometers on the odometer.

Do we still need to mention the specs?

By now you can imagine the specifications of the Audi RS 6. The 4.0-liter V8 is assisted by two turbos and produces 600 hp and 800 Nm. The power goes to all wheels via an automatic transmission. Since these are examples with ceramic brakes, the top speed is set at 305 km/h. The 0-100 time is just under 3.6 seconds.

It is not known what the Audis should cost. You can bid and, as is the case with an auction, the highest bid can take the car home. Small condition: the offer must be high enough, so you won't be able to do it for ten euros. And keep in mind that the auctioneer wants to see a 15 percent commission and you still have to import the cars.