Now Kirchnerism, launched the proposal to constitute a “Truth Commission” what check the corruption cases in which Vice President Cristina Kirchner, Amado Boudou and other former officials are being prosecuted.

The commission, which would be made up of national and international jurists, should be issued before a possible presidential pardon or congressional amnesty to prove the cases in which the alleged Lawfare mechanism was developed.

The project is promoted by the judge of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights and advisor to Cristina Eugenio Zaffaroni and the auditor of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) and president of Legitimate Justice, Cristina Caamaño.

Speaking to official media, the former member of the Court and Cristina’s informal advisor explained that “a Truth Commission could be formed, made up of responsible people, including people from outside, who review the causes. “

Zaffaroni insisted that it is the political moment “to think about amnesty, about a truth commission previous, in pardons. These mechanisms are provided in the constitutions ”of Argentina and other Latin American countries.

After Cristina tried with little success more than ten judicial measures in 2020 to improve her situation in the eight prosecutions that she has, Kirchnerism now thinks of new mechanisms.

During the past year, the Ks launched ideas to increase the members of the Court, change the attorney general of the Nation, investigate whether the journalists’ notes constituted “psychological action operations” in the D’Alessio case, among others.

President Alberto Fernández created the so-called Beraldi commission that proposed a series of reforms to the Justice.

The reform that interested the Government the most was create a Court of Arbitrary Sentencing under the Court. It is not known what he thinks of the Truth Commission.

During the election campaign, comic actor K Dady Brieva launched the idea of ​​a “CONADEP of journalism” to “prosecute” journalists who investigated K. corruption.

Later a Lawfare court was created in Spain to “prosecute” journalists, judges and prosecutors.

Paradoxically, Peronism refused to join the CONADEP for the disappeared, created by former president Raúl Alfonsín.

The Never Again report of the commission chaired by Ernesto Sábato later served base to the historic trial of former commanders for illegal repression.

Anyway, Zaffaroni clarified that if after the analysis of the Truth Tribunal “there is a corrupt man, let him go to prison, but if it’s about lawfare, you have to solve it“in political terms.

In turn, Cristina Caamano, said that she shared Zaffaroni’s assertions that there was always judicial persecution of the opposition.

“But I think the difference is also that we have another leg that is the hegemonic media“Added the former prosecutor.

Further, included Twitter and Facebook in that supposed conspiracy for popular leaders of Latin America. “They are the ones who push all the time and justice is hooked on that. There is a plus that was not given before or that is now seen more on social networks”.

“And the fact is that a complaint, no matter how ridiculous or without evidence, it is amplified a lot”, Assured the head of the Argentine intelligence service.

Furthermore, Zaffaroni opined on the alleged lawfare mechanism and considered that “sooner or later “will be a question that” will have to be discussed in the Inter-American Court. ” Zaffaroni confirmed that he will resign from the Inter-American Court at the end of the year.

At the beginning of the month, the leader of the Civic Collation Elisa Carrió called for the removal of Zaffaroni of the IACHR for having requested a pardon for the former vice president and his personal friend Amado Boudou.

“I have no doubt that the (Amado) Boudou case will one day be dealt with. It is a cause that could be resolved within seven or eight years. The Court (IACHR) will revoke the sentence because it is nonsense“, opined on the Ciccone case.

The Supreme Court of Argentina confirmed, in December, Boudou’s sentence to 5 years and 10 months in prison and, so far, the former Minister of Economy still under house arrest.

The leader of the block of Deputies of the Civic Coalition, Maximiliano Ferraro came out at the crossroads of the initiative.

“There is no need to create a” Truth Commission “, you just have to demand that justice act independently, there is a conviction if it is proven and we recover what was stolen ”, underlined the referent of Carrió.

However, Zaffaroni went further and made a historical analysis of the Lawfare. He said that after World War II, “today what we have is a form of brown colonialism that is mounted in our countries”.

“It does not occur by occupying territories, but by installing the equivalents of the political parties of interwar totalitarianisms, which are communication monopolies”, He added.

In his opinion, the media “assume the function of a political party. They create and generate the candidacies, they discredit and join the ban on popular movements, stigmatization. In this way, they carry out the electoral campaigns that governments install ”, he affirmed in reference to the victory of Mauricio Macri in 2015.

The member of the Inter-American Court said that in these cases processes involved the embassy of the United States.

“But today in the Northern Hemisphere this change of power has made politicians, unlike those of the old imperialism, are hostages of transnational corporations. The power is held by the managers. The politicians of the Northern Hemisphere are lobbyists for transnational corporations, ”Zaffaroni concluded.

