The heartbreaking farewell letter from Mr. Alessio Delvai, the father of little Mirko, who died at the age of 7 from lung cancer

The sad story of the little boy ended with the most tragic of epilogues Mirko, the 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at the Regina Margherita in Turin, being treated for lung cancer. His dad Alessio dedicated some moving words to his little warrior, explaining that his only relief today is knowing that his child is finally free to play, without suffering.

On June 2, a very touching story went viral on the web. The story was that of Mirko, a child of only 7 years, who in theory should have spent his days running and playing carefree, but who instead met a enemy on his way too much stronger than him on his way.

An enemy who forced him to stay locked up in a hospital room to be treated for a bad evil, a lung sarcomawho slowly took everything away from him.

Mirko’s mom had posted a announcement on social media, inviting anyone to go to the Regina Margherita disguised as superheroto cheer on her little one.

Many people responded to the announcement. Many strangers they filled the square in front of the hospital and waited for the little one to appear to receive the immense hug.

Superman, Batman, Spider-Man and Super Mario are even there lowered with ropes from the ledge, arriving right in front of his window. Thus giving him a dream and a day of fun and entertainment in the midst of fatigue and pain.

Unfortunately, in the end, what everyone hoped would never happen happened. Little Mike it is gone forever.

The words of Mirko’s father

Alessio, the father of the child, who never left him alone and who suffered with him until the end, wrote a heartbreaking farewell letter to Mirko. Here are the man’s words, reported by The Corriere della Sera:

Mirko passed away. He fought and smiled until his last breath. Now he’s free to play and he’s done suffering. May this last year not be in vain. Fly, daddy’s angel.

It is now without suffering. She struggled for a year, going beyond many perspectives and never losing her smile, that smile that didn’t fade in her last breaths. He needed a miracle, but the miracle was to be able to make him live a pseudo-normal ‘life’. The only relief is that now Mirko is free again to play and be a child, as it should be.

Finally, man wanted to thank all the doctors who assisted your child until the end.