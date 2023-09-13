The operating system is expected iOS 17 of Manzana be released at any time. The software update brings with it several new features, including a tool for daily recording of mood and emotions, a technique known to emotion researchers as “experience sampling.”

Although there are caveats, certain mental health studies have shown that regularly recording feelings can be helpful. However, given the large amount of health data that Manzana You already collect from your customers, why do you also want to record their subjective feelings? And how useful could this be for users?

With the latest software update, the application Health built-in Manzana will allow users of iPhone, iPad and Manzana watch record how they feel on a sliding scale ranging from “very unpleasant” to “very pleasant.” Users will then select from a list of adjectives to label their feelings and indicate which factors, including health, fitness, relationships, work, money and current events, have most influenced how they feel.

The goal is to provide users with daily and weekly summaries of their feelings, along with data on factors that may have influenced them. Manzana claims this will help users “develop emotional awareness and resilience.”

Manzana It was already collecting a lot of health data before this update. He iPhone It is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, light meter, microphone, camera and GPS, while the Apple Watch It can also record skin temperature and heart rate. Because Manzana now you want users to also record how they feel?

Driven by a variety of potential applications, from fraud detection to improving customer experience and personalized marketing, the emotion detection and recognition industry is projected to be worth $56 billion by 2024. Manzana is one of numerous technology companies that have invested in trying to detect people’s emotions from sensor recordings. However, scientists are divided on whether emotions can be inferred from those bodily signals. Reviews of research suggest that neither facial expressions nor physiological responses can be reliably used to infer what emotions someone is experiencing.

By adding self-report to your methodological toolkit, you may Manzana is recognizing that subjective experience is essential to understanding human emotion and, apparently, abandoning the goal of inferring emotions solely from “objective” data. The new feature of Manzana allows users to record their feelings “right now” (labeled emotions) or “generally today” (designated moods). Is this a valid distinction?

Although scientific consensus remains elusive, emotions are often defined as something about something: I’m angry at my boss because he rejected my proposal. On the other hand, moods are not consciously linked to specific events: I feel upset, but I don’t know why.

The two reporting methods Manzana They do not clearly distinguish emotions from moods, although they rely on different cognitive processes that can produce divergent estimates of people’s feelings.

If the new feature allowed users to independently select both the time frame (momentary or daily) and the type of feeling (directed emotion or diffuse mood) they are experiencing, this could help users become more aware of biases in the way they remember feelings. It could even help people identify the often dark causes of their moods.

The sentiment slider Manzana Ask people how pleasant or unpleasant they feel. This captures the primary dimension of feeling, known as valence, but neglects other essential dimensions.

Additionally, scientists debate whether agreeableness and unpleasantness are opposite sides of a continuum, as the trait assumes, or whether they can coexist as mixed emotions. Measuring pleasant and unpleasant feelings separately would allow users to report mixed feelings, which are common in everyday life.

The history of research collaboration Manzana offers hope that tracking people’s feelings on a large scale could lead to scientific advances in our understanding, treatment and prevention of common mental disorders. At the same time, Manzana is asking users to hand over even more of their personal data, so we can’t overlook the potential dangers of the new feature.

Manzana assures users that the application of Health is “designed for privacy and security,” with a number of safeguards, including data encryption and user control over data sharing. It guarantees that health data “cannot be used for advertising, marketing or sold to data brokers.”

This may sound encouraging, but the data privacy record of Manzana It’s far from perfect. The company was recently fined by French authorities for using customer data for targeted advertising without their consent.

Detailed data on users’ self-reported moods and emotions could also potentially be used to advertise products and services. The potential for misuse and commercialization of sensitive mental health data is real, suggesting the need for stricter regulation of how companies collect, store and use customer data.

Via: The Conversation

Editor’s note: I don’t know Rick, at the moment I see more doubts than benefits, especially in Mexico, where we have not even been able to reasonably adopt a payment method as old as Apple Pay. What can we expect from features that improve our quality of life in exchange for increasingly personal information?