PlayStation’s 30th anniversary will bring a new design for the PS5 Pro which recreates a retro console from the company that will make you consider buying it.

Sony will release a model of the PS5 Pro for its 30th anniversary that recreates the classic colors and design of the PlayStation 1 that will make you fall in love and hypnotize you to buy it.

The 30th anniversary PS5 Pro will have a retro gray color like the PlayStation 1 as well as the Dualsensea very nostalgic tone for all those who played with those controls and consoles from so many years ago.

The console and controller logos will feature the classic red, yellow and green colors that have been part of the brand for so long and will return again for this design.

Source: PlayStation

The console includes a DualSense Edge and some extra accessories such as: a retro PlayStation cable, 4 themed ribbons, a sticker, a poster, a clip among many more items.

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary: ​​How much does it cost and release date?

Sony will release the console on its official store starting November 21st so that fans can purchase the special edition, however, pre-orders will be available starting September 26th.

The price of the Standard PS5 Pro is not yet confirmed for our region. Sadly, we don’t know yet what the price of this new version will be, but as soon as that information comes out, we will share it here on TierraGamer.

This special edition will be available "while supplies last," meaning you can only buy it until they disappear from stores. Unfortunately for you, there will only be 12,300 models, so we recommend you hurry up and make your decision. What do you think of this model? Are you excited?