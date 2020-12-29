No more memorable selfies with stars The Madame Tussauds Museum has statues of many large figures. These include celebrity heads such as Mary Kom, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Here people used to make memorable selfies as well as their own hand made wax prints.

PM Modi himself praised The most special PM in Delhi is Madame Tussauds. PM Modi himself praised the artist who made it. While making this mannequin, special attention was paid to his worn clothes as well as his height, people used to come here from far and away to take selfies, but now this opportunity will not be available.

The statues look very similar People who came here found it very good. People did not find these models at all, they really felt that they are surrounded by stars. Many people used to come here with children during the holidays. The Madame Tussauds Museum in London also housed wax effigies of many famous celebrities of the world.

Delhi’s tourism will be affected Through this museum, tourists were globally attracted to Delhi. Madam Tussauds leaving the city will damage the capital. Anshul Jain, general manager and director of Merlin Entertainment India, has said that the UK-based company is exploring alternatives to museums in India due to the current weather conditions.

Wax effigies of many celebrities are kept in this museum. There are effigies of about 50 big stars of sports, music, history and film world. People are drawn here because of the statues being very real. But it was temporarily closed from March 2020 due to the Corona epidemic. Financial constraints are being attributed to the company’s retreat. It is being told that during the lockdown period a huge expenditure was incurred on maintenance of mannequins. Therefore, the parent company of this museum, Merlin Entertainment, has announced that the Madame Tussauds Museum at Connaught Place will be closed soon.