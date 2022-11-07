Nick Carter wanted to say goodbye to his brother Aaron forever, posting a very moving post on his Instagram profile

A series of shots that portray them together, during their childhood, spent in complete happiness. Happiness that Nick Carter has lost today, along with his little brother Aaron Carter, who passed away a few days ago at the age of 34. The Backstreet Boys singer has cited substance addiction and mental illness as the causes of his brother’s death.

The news of Aaron Carter’s disappearance spread throughout the United States and around the world on November 5th. California Police received a call warning them of a drowned man in a bathtub and, upon their arrival, they found the body of the lifeless 34-year-old.

Aaron was well known in America for several reasons. He was a singer moderately successful, which over the last few years has released several albums. Then it was also a actor. She had in fact starred in several children’s TV series on Nickelodeon.

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter was consoled by his bandmates at a concert in London on Sunday, one day after the death of his brother Aaron. pic.twitter.com/3YFK3Dt5UT – CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) November 7, 2022

But everyone knew him above all for being the Nick Carter’s younger brotherthe historic member of the Backstreet Boys band.

Nick’s grief over the death of his brother Aaron Carter

The post that Nick Carter has published on his social profiles in the past few hours is very touching. A series of shots that portray him with his little brother, immortalized during their childhood and adolescence.

In support of the photos, the singer then wrote:

My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I had a complicated relationship, my love for him never faded. I’ve always clung to the hope that somehow, he would one day want to go down a healthy path and eventually find the help he desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness have been the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone else will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace that you could never have found here on earth…. I love you brother.

During the concert of Backstreet Boys in London, there was then a moment when the music stopped and on screen behind the stage one appeared photo by Aaron.

At that moment, all the band members huddled in a fort hug to Nick. Hug that he received virtually also from the whole audience. The video has been around the web.