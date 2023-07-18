With a peculiar way, young people from Durango received Claudia Sheinbaumcandidate for the Coordination of the Defense of Transformation, because they gave her a cap that has the characteristic ponytail with which the former head of government of Mexico City has become known.

The well-known hairstyle of brown sheinbaum Now it was taken up by supporters, who managed to create a cap with the well-known ponytail.

It was through social networks, where the president’s favorite “corcholata” Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorshared a photograph in which he shows the unique accessory that young people from Durango gave him during the Informative Assembly that he offered this Sunday in the entity.

”Young people gave me this cap when I arrived in Durango,” Sheinbaum wrote on his official Instagram account.

Also, the comments of Internet users did not wait to show their support.

“I hope you liked that small detail exclusively representative of you, we love you very much in Durango ♥️ Jovenes Claudia DGO” wrote a user on the profile of the former head of government of the CDMX.

It should be remembered that Claudia Sheinbaum She has maintained her tours of the Republic to live with her supporters and others interested in listening to her in her Informative Assemblies.

Recently, sheinbaum He indicated that in these meetings they talk about the most important moments of what is happening in the country, in addition to the actions that must be followed on the path of transformation.

In addition, asked his followers to keep participating in this type of eventremembering that politics is not only for politicians, but for the entire population.

Among some of the states that the former president of the capital has traveled since last June 20 are Oaxaca, Guerrero, Sonora, Michoacán, Hidalgo, Chiapas and Durango.

In each of these visits he has lived with businessmen, young people, inhabitants of native towns, among other groups to publicize the progress of the project headed by the president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorto which they seek to give continuity with a new representative of Morena.

