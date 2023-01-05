Now You See Me 2 – Wizards of Crime: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Thursday 5 January 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Now You See Me 2 – Crime wizards, a 2013 film with an exceptional cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman and many others . But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot and the cast.

Plot

One year after evading the FBI and winning public favor with their magic shows, the remaining members of the Four Horsemen await new instructions from theEye, the secret society of wizards from which they were recruited. Atlas, tired of waiting for Rhodes to give them a new mission, searches for the Orb on his own. The search for him leads him to an underground tunnel where he hears a voice telling him that waiting for him is about to end.

Back in his apartment he finds a woman who escapes him. Atlas reunites with the rest of the group, and their leader, FBI agent Dylan Rhodes, gives them a new mission: expose to the world corrupt businessman Owen Case, whose new software secretly steals data from its users.

The illusionist Lula May, the woman who was in Atlas’ apartment, is added to the team to replace Henley Reeves, as the latter, according to rumors, has decided to no longer be part of the Eye, as tired of the total lack of attention from Atlas.

Now You See Me 2 – Wizards of crime: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Now You See Me 2 – Wizards of crime, but what is the full cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jesse Eisenberg: J. Daniel Atlas

Mark RuffaloDylan Rhodes

Woody HarrelsonMerritt McKinney

Dave FrancoJack Wilder

Daniel RadcliffeWalter Mabry

Lizzy CaplanLula May

Jay ChouLi

Sanaa Lathan as Agent Natalie Austin

Michael CaineArthur Tressler

Morgan FreemanThaddeus Bradley

Richard LaingLionel Shrike

Henry Lloyd-HughesAllen Scott-Frank

David WarshofskyAgent Cowan

Tsai Chin as Bu Bu

Brick Patrick Chase McKinney

Zach GregoryHannes Pike

Ben LambOwen Case

Streaming and TV

Where to see Now You See Me 2 – Wizards of Crime on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – Thursday 5 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.

