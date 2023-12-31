Now You See Me 2 – The magicians of crime: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, 31 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Now You See Me 2 – The Magicians of Crime, a 2013 film with an exceptional cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman and many others, will be broadcast. But let's see together all the information in detail, the plot and the cast.

Plot

A year after evading the FBI and winning the public's favor with their magic shows, the remaining members of the Four Horsemen await further instructions from the Eye, the secret society of magicians from which they were recruited. Atlas, tired of waiting for Rhodes to give them a new mission, searches for the Orb on his own. His search leads him to an underground tunnel where he hears a voice telling him that his wait is about to end.

When he returns to his apartment he finds a woman there, who escapes him. Atlas reunites with the rest of the group and their leader, FBI Agent Dylan Rhodes assigns them a new mission: expose to the world corrupt businessman Owen Case, whose new software secretly steals data from its users. The illusionist Lula May, the woman who was in Atlas' apartment, is added to the team to replace Henley Reeves, since the latter, according to rumors, has decided to no longer be part of the Eye, as she is tired of the total lack of attention on Atlas' part.

Now You See Me 2 – The magicians of crime: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Now You See Me 2 – The Magicians of Crime, but what is the complete cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jesse Eisenberg: J. Daniel Atlas

Mark Ruffalo: Dylan Rhodes

Woody Harrelson: Merritt McKinney

Dave Franco: Jack Wilder

Daniel Radcliffe: Walter Mabry

Lizzy Caplan: Lula May

Jay Chou: Li

Sanaa Lathan as Agent Natalie Austin

Michael Caine: Arthur Tressler

Morgan Freeman: Thaddeus Bradley

Richard Laing: Lionel Shrike

Henry Lloyd-Hughes: Allen Scott-Frank

David Warshofsky: Agent Cowan

Tsai Chin: Bu Bu

Brick Patrick: Chase McKinney

Zach Gregory: Hannes Pike

Ben LambOwen Case

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Now You See Me 2 – The Magicians of Crime live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – 31 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.

#Magicians #Crime #plot #film #cast #Italia