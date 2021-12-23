Now You See Me 2: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Thursday 23 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Now You See Me 2, a 2016 film directed by Jon M. Chu, will be broadcast. The film is the sequel to Now You See Me – The Wizards of Crime of 2013. In the cast Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Dave Franco, Woody Harrelson, Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman, already present in the first film, in addition to Daniel Radcliffe , Lizzy Caplan and Jay Chou. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A year after escaping the FBI and winning public favor with their magic shows, the remaining members of the Four Horsemen await further instructions from the Eye, the secret society of wizards from which they were recruited. Atlas, tired of waiting for Rhodes to give them a new mission, searches for the Eye on his own. His search leads him to an underground tunnel where he hears a voice telling him that his wait is about to end. Back at his apartment he finds a woman, who escapes him. Atlas reunites with the rest of the group and their leader, FBI agent Dylan Rhodes assigns them a new mission: to expose to the world corrupt businessman Owen Case, whose new software is secretly stealing data from its users. The illusionist Lula May, the woman who was in Atlas’s apartment, is added to the team to replace Henley Reeves, as the latter, according to rumors, has decided not to be part of the Eye anymore, as she is tired of the total lack of attention from Atlas. The Knights infiltrate Case’s company during the new software launch party. The show is unexpectedly interrupted by a mysterious individual who reveals to the world that Wilder, believed dead, is alive and that Rhodes is the leader of the Knights, forcing himself to escape from his new FBI partner Natalie Austin. As they attempt to escape, the Knights are captured by mercenaries led by Merritt’s twin, Chase McKinney, and brought to Macau by Chase’s boss, tech prodigy Walter Mabry, who faked his death after Case stole his company…

Now You See Me 2: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Now You See Me 2, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the complete list of actors with their respective roles:

Jesse Eisenberg: J. Daniel Atlas

Mark Ruffalo: Dylan Rhodes

Woody Harrelson: Merritt McKinney

Dave Franco: Jack Wilder

Daniel Radcliffe: Walter Mabry

Lizzy Caplan: Lula May

Jay Chou: Li

Sanaa Lathan: Agent Natalie Austin

Michael Caine: Arthur Tressler

Morgan Freeman: Thaddeus Bradley

Richard Laing: Lionel Shrike

Henry Lloyd-Hughes: Allen Scott-Frank

David Warshofsky: Agent Cowan

Tsai Chin: Bu Buu

Brick Patrick: Chase McKinney

Zach Gregory: Hannes Pike

Ben Lamb: Owen Case

Streaming and tv

Where to see Now You See Me 2 on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 23 December 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.