Aadhaar card is one of the important documents. Which is used in many other things related to opening a bank account, filing income tax returns. If you are changing your house, then you have to update the address. But sometimes you may get upset due to lack of proper documents. But you don’t have to worry. Now you can do this through online medium. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides the facility to update the address of Aadhaar card holders without any proof.

In view of the Kovid-19 epidemic, UIDAI has announced a major update that people can now get Aadhaar updated via online from their home. For this you do not need to go to the base center. UIDAI tweeted and wrote, “Now you can update your name, address, date of birth and gender on the website of UIDAI sitting at home, click on https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ and sitting at home. Get it updated.

Now you can update your name, date of birth, gender, address and language online. At the same time, the person will have to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra for other updates like family / guardian details or biometric updates.

Registered Mobile Number ID Mandatory

Your registered mobile number is mandatory for online Aadhaar update request. You will receive OTP for Aadhaar authentication on your registered mobile.

Here on UIDAI website, the process of verifying the mobile number is described.

Go to most UIDAI website

You must enter your Aadhaar number, email address and a security code

If you want to verify your email address, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, email address and security code

You will get an OTP email ID immediately.

Now type OTP in the right side of the page and verify it

If your details match with UIDAI, you will get a message that says, “Congratulations !! The Email ID matches with our records!”.

Similarly, if you want to verify your mobile number, follow the same procedure. This time, instead of email address, type your mobile number and generate OTP.