The norm was not fulfilled, but it was in force. In Buenos Aires city there was only one authorized place to teach or learn to drive a car: the learning track of the City Government, located on Avenida Roca at 5200. But through a resolution, the Buenos Aires Department of Transportation has just authorized driving practices on public roadsexcept in some prohibited areas.

The measure was published in the Official Gazette of the City and is already in force. It comes to regularize something that was already happening. Driving schools have long trained their students in areas such as Ciudad Universitaria or neighborhoods with little traffic. Individuals do the same when they teach a family member or friend to drive.

The resolution explains that enabling practices with automobiles on public roads “implies that learning in a real setting and not simulated, facing and trying to solve different situations that cannot be put into practice on a closed track “.

Driving practices on public roads allow the apprentice to face real situations. The instructor can intervene in case of an error, because the cars have double command. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The new rule now officially allows driving schools to take their students to practice in the streets. Teaching cars, by law, must have dual brake and clutch commands and additional rear-view mirrors in the central part and on the outer side of the right. In this way, instructors can intervene in the event of a learner error.

According to the text, doing driving practices on public roads allows “better preparation and training” of the student, because drive surrounded by different road actors that are not present in a simulated environment as a learning track.

The same resolution approves a list of “unauthorized areas”, such as blocks where there are schools, hospitals or police stations, or 9 de Julio Avenue, the microcenter and the macrocenter.

The fine for teaching how to drive a vehicle in non-authorized places It is 70 fixed units, which today equals $ 2,730. But until now, minutes were rarely drawn up for this offense.

The complete list of forbidden places

The blocks in which educational establishments of initial, primary, secondary or special level are found.

The blocks with hospitals, medical clinics, sanatoriums and rehabilitation centers.

The blocks with police stations and police stations.

The blocks with fire stations.

The blocks where the Civil Defense and 103 Emergencies headquarters are located.

The Microcenter and Macrocenter of the City.

The arteries that make up the Heavy Traffic Network

Arteries whose maximum allowed speed is greater than 60 kilometers per hour.

9 de Julio Avenue in its entirety.

Corrientes Avenue between Callao and 9 de Julio.

Coexistence streets where the maximum speed allowed is less than or equal to 20 kilometers per hour.

The arteries where there are bicycle lanes that do not have a physical separation of cords, delineators, etc.) from the rest of the traffic.

