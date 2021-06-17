Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train It is only available in theaters in the United States, Mexico and Latin America. However, given the global pandemic, there were many people who have not been able to see this incredible movie. Fortunately, today we had the announcement that it will soon be Funimation.

On the twitter account of Funimation confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train will arrive this June 22 exclusively, unlike the anime series which is also available in Netflix and in Crunchyroll. So, if you want to see it from your home, you will have to hire this service.

Will Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train arrive in Latin America?

At the moment, the account of Funimation Latin America has not mentioned when it will arrive Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train to the region, much less if it will be exclusively. But, maybe with other exclusive series (like the Latin Spanish version of Shingeki no Kyojin Y Wonder Egg Priority) eventually reaches the region.

Be that as it may, this is great news for all the people who had not been able to see Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train due to quarantine. So, hopefully we will have updates from Funimation Latin America.

