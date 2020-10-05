© dpa

“Now you can really call me a wife”

Top German model Toni Garrn and British actor Alex Pettyfer (Adam in “Magic Mike”) got married. The two shared the same photo on Instagram on Sunday, where they hold their rings in the camera and kiss. Garrn (28) wrote under her picture: “Now you can really call me a wife” and a heart emoji. Pettyfer (30) texted: “Mr & Mrs Pettyfer”. Garrn also revealed the location of the wedding: she gave her hometown Hamburg as the location for the picture. As the “Bild” newspaper reported, the two said yes on Friday. The wedding took place ten months after their engagement. Prior to her relationship with Alex Pettyfer, Garrn dated American basketball player Chandler Parsons. She was in a relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio from 2013 to 2014. (dpa)