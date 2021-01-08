Mortal Kombat 11 is undoubtedly one of those games in which violence and blood are part of its nature, and indeed, its fun. And this can be taken further Now that you can play Mortal Kombat 11 in first person. The truth is that this idea certainly seems like one of those things that sounds as unreasonable as it is so interesting. Because it is about watching your rival while you do or suffer all kinds of blows, fractures, or even the famous fatalities.

He Modder Ermaccer via DSOgaming has released the Custom Cameras mod on Github. It includes both first-person and third-person modes, the latter of which places the camera behind your back in a similar way to what you might find in a third-person shooter. However, Mortal Kombat 11 in the first person is the highlight of this mod as it allows you to see your opponent directly. This news adds to the strange news that the same creator could be an in-game fighter.

It is quite obvious why the perspective of the first person camera has never been an official thing for Mortal Kombat. Despite being incredibly weird and crazy for just a few moments, it can be somewhat satisfying to see Scorpion tear someone apart from his own perspective. Although of course, Mortal Kombat 11 in the first person will not be very comfortable if it is left from this perspective for long.

To see how this would work see the mod in action, the modder and YouTuber ermaccer has posted a video of Mortal Kombat in the first person, as well as other camera modes for Mortal Kombat 11. First, the user places the camera on their character’s shoulder in third-person action style, before changing the point of view to fully first-person. resulting in an absolute carnage up close and personal. Mortal Kombat 11 has just been optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.