Meta has been providing WhatsApp a steady series of updates over the past few years, putting a primary focus on the ability to log in across multiple devices.

The messaging platform is now experimenting with a new method of Login on the web that does not require scanning a QR code.

As noted by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version (2.23.14.18) of WhatsApp for Android includes a new option to link your web account with a phone number.

This is in addition to the QR code option, which has been the default method of linking your account to a new device.

The alternative login option appears to be available on a broader set of devices running the latest beta version of WhatsApp. This feature can be accessed using the same method as pairing a new device with a QR code.

You just have to tap on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner and select “Paired devices”.

You’ll then see a button that says “Pair a device” on the next screen, and tapping it will open the QR code scanner. Below that, you’ll see a prompt that says “Link to phone number instead.”

When you tap on it, you’ll be redirected to a screen where you need to enter an eight-character code. After that, open the WhatsApp web client on your PC and choose “Link with phone number” instead of the QR code method.

On the next page, you will be prompted to enter the primary phone number associated with your account, and a one-time code will appear after clicking the “Next” button.

Finally, enter this code in WhatsApp on your main phone and you are good to go.

At the moment, it is said that this function is only available on WhatsApp for the web, although the idea of ​​Meta extending it to other platforms is not ruled out, since it seeks to compete with the main messaging applications.

However, this latest experiment can be less convenient than just scanning a QR code due to the rather long string of characters you have to manually enter to link your account to a particular device. On the other hand, it comes in handy if your phone’s camera isn’t working properly.

In any case, you now have more options when logging into your WhatsApp account on the web.