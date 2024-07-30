Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, is opening the doors of artificial intelligence to all U.S. users, allowing them to create virtual versions of themselves or AI characters completely new. The instrument, called AI Studiois designed to help creators and businesses engage with their followers in innovative and engaging ways.

With AI Studio, users can customize their AI alter ego based on Instagram content, topics to avoid, and links to share. These virtual characters can interact directly with users in chats and respond to comments, offering a new level of engagement and personalization.

Meta’s description of personal AI functions

Meta doesn’t stop there: AI Studio also allows you to create completely new AI characters, opening the way to a wide range of applications, from marketing to entertainment. The company is thus entering a rapidly growing market, challenging startups like Character.AI, Replika and Butterflies, which already offer thematic chatbots that users can interact with and even fall in love with.

Using AI to create virtual characters inevitably raises ethical and safety issues. Meta said it is aware of the potential risks and has implemented measures to ensure transparency and user control. AI profiles will be clearly labeled, and creators will have to specify themes that their characters should not address.

The introduction of AI Studio represents a bold step for Meta into the world of artificial intelligence, if not an entirely original one. The ability to create digital alter egos and personalized AI characters opens up new opportunities for online interaction, but also raises important questions about the future of digital communication and identity.

It remains to be seen how users will embrace this innovation and how the market for AI characters will evolve. But one thing is certain: artificial intelligence is changing the way we relate to technology and each other, paving the way for an increasingly virtual and interconnected future.

What do you think? Have you tried creating characters with AI yet? Let us know in the comments below.