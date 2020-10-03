Now even if the network does not come in your phone, you will still be able to call from your phone. Yes, Reliance Jio has brought a special service under which phone calls can be made even if there is no network. Actually, the company is offering a special service called Jio WiFi calling, with the help of which you will be able to do so. The company’s purpose behind this is to promote calling in a place where there are no networks such as the village or elsewhere.

What is wifi calling service

Under this service, you can also make and receive calls without a network. At the same time, you will not have to pay extra charge, just the existing voice plan and HD voice compatible device will be required.

Will not pay extra money

Reliance Jio has kept this service absolutely free. Customers will be able to make live Wi-Fi calling over the Wi-Fi network. It has the facility to switch between VoLTE and Wi-Fi service for voice or video calling experience. Customers will also be able to make video Wi-Fi calls through this. The special thing is that this service is absolutely free.

How to enable service

To use WiFi calling in your phone, first you have to connect to the active WiFi network. Jio has not limited the service to any one network, which means that you can use any available WiFi network. You can take advantage of live wifi calling using any wifi in your location.

