Never miss football again by watching it, you can do it in your BMW.

BMW is the first car manufacturer to make it possible to watch football in a car. They will first test this with an international pilot. If that is a success, it is possible that the brand will roll it out further. Good news for football fans!

Also available in the Netherlands

After BMW and DFL Deutsche Fußball joined forces in January to bring Bundesliga football into a car, the next step will be taken in April of this year. Customers can now also watch matches via the Bundesliga In-Car App on the BMW Theater Screen. The pilot will also be rolled out to other countries in Europe, America and Asia. The Netherlands is one of these countries!

It is therefore indeed possible to watch the 31.3-inch panoramic screen in the back of your BMW 7 Series on which live football matches are broadcast. Now the Dutch competition and I’m considering buying a BMW. Of course if finances allow it, so I’ll just sit on the couch in the living room for a while. Also nice, yes.

Watching football in a BMW

The BMW Group and DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga will realize this together. They do this by rolling out a pilot to make selected content from the Bundesliga available. The Bundesliga is the most important football league in Germany. The competitions come to you via an app on the BMW Curved Display, the new 7 Series has this screen on board.

The content enters the car through the antennas through a fast 5G connection. Owners must first activate their personal eSIM in order to use the service.

People with a BMW 7 Series have it in my opinion already well done, but now this is also added. The downside is that the Bundesliga app is provided for cars in Germany. Other countries will follow, but a little later. And of course it will be ideal if other competitions, such as the Dutch one, are added. BMW reports that other new models can also be equipped with this technology.

The pilot will initially focus on ‘on-demand content’, such as highlights or live broadcasts of matches.

Standing still

Driving yourself and watching a game in the meantime, that’s not a good idea. The content is therefore only visible when the car is stationary. When the BMW is in motion, the occupants can listen to the audio stream.

It is not entirely clear to me whether this also applies to the people in the back seat. The car can drive, but it is completely safe to watch a game in the back seat. Especially since the 7 Series is often used as a car with a driver. For the CEO in the back seat, this will be a godsend.

This article has been updated on April 25, 2023

