After the motorcycle crash, Salvo Cavallaro remained in a coma for 10 years, until the tragic epilogue of the last few days

The story linked to ended with the most tragic of epilogues Except Cavallaro. The young man was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in the summer of 2013 and, since then, had never awakened from the coma. In recent days, his sister has published a post on social media announcing the sad end of the boy’s battle.

Era the summer of 2013 when Salvo, a young man who was only 26 at the time, was involved in a serious car accident. He was aboard his motorcycle and was traveling on via Tasca Lanza a Monrealea few kilometers from Palermo, to return to his home.

Suddenly it was crashed into a car that was double parked and that even, as told by the relatives of the young man, proceeded in reverse.

The wet asphalt yielded every attempt to brake is in vain and the boy impacted against the car, to then end his disastrous fall tens of meters away.

Salvo Cavallaro reported a severe head injury and the doctors miraculously managed to keep him alive, albeit in a state of complete unconsciousness.

Subsequent investigations by the police, as told by Salvo’s sister to Today, ended with a guilty concurrence.

Salvo Cavallaro surrendered

The hope of the family members to see Salvo awake and alert had never been extinguished. Also because in the months following the accident the young man was also returned to feed itself without the aid of a drip.

However, the conditions are you get worse with the passing of time and just in these days, almost 10 years after the accident, Cavallaro’s heart has stopped forever.

To announce it, with a short but very significant and touching message on social networks, he took care of it sister. The one who has never moved away from him and who over the years had also graduated in nursing sciences to be close to him, she wrote: “You are now free to fly“.

Although many years have passed since the accident, many in Monreale have never forgotten Salvo. And today that it’s gone, everyone mourns him and remember for the good boy he was. For example, a family friend wrote: