In the first Night of Museums of 2022, a program of the Ministry of Culture of Mexico City, about 40 cultural venues will participate, which this Wednesday, January 26, extend their visiting hours, until 10:00 p.m., to offer the public its current exhibitions, in addition to various additional activities.

Like every last Wednesday of the month, the venues of this cultural unit, as well as other public and private institutions, extend their hours so that the public has the opportunity to discover their samples and collection through talks, conferences, editorial presentations, concerts and guided tours.

In a mixed way, with transmission on social networks, the Ágora Galería del Pueblo, a space of the Old City Hall, will celebrate its second anniversary in Night of Museums with the discovery of the traditions of Oaxaca and will reveal some data of the capital during the 18th century , as well as an artistic exhibition and a historical talk at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., respectively.

The Museum of Mexico City will offer a guided tour of the premises in the company of the Countess of Calimaya, at 6:00 p.m., which will be followed by the activity “Urban Dances”, to attend you must send a message to atencionapublico. mcm@gmail.com. The National Museum of the Revolution will start the year with a literary activity by its Book Club and an indie music concert, at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., respectively.

The Photography Archive Museum will present at 6:00 p.m. the book Zacacuautla, poetry in defense of the forest, which will show the care of nature, mainly trees. The maximum capacity is 30 people and to attend the interested public is requested to register at: museoarchivodelafotografia@gmail.com.

Historical Archive, on Leon Trotsky

The Historical Archive of Mexico City will broadcast on its social networks a talk about the arrival of León Trotsky in the capital, at 6:00 p.m. and an hour later the Railway Museum will also present the activity “Musical Education” online. to Boys and Girls”.

Also, in person, the Pantheon Museum of San Fernando will offer a journey through time with a special conference to learn more about the Tacubaya Plan, at 6:00 p.m., while the Hall of Councils will give the talk “Graphic tour of the old Canal de la Viga”, which will explain the lake transport system used in ancient times to supply different products to the inhabitants of Mexico City.

In addition, the Estanquillo Museum, which houses the exhibition Carlos Monsiváis and Juan García Ponce, extends its service hours in person. Communicating vessels in art and literature.

It also highlights that within this Night of Museums, the Pulque Museum and the Pulquerías will celebrate the International Day of “The Drink of the Gods” with a face-to-face conversation that will be broadcast on their social networks at 7:00 p.m.

At 8:00 p.m., the Museum of Popular Art will talk about the “Fiesta Grande Chiapa de Corzo Los Parachicos” in a video in Mexican Sign Language (LSM), while at 7:00 p.m. the Ministry of Finance and Credit Público (SHCP) joins the Night of Museums program through “Hacienda is Cultural Heritage” which presents an online talk about the work of art conservators and restorers.

The House of the First Printing Press in America, the Cultural Center of Contemporary Mexico, the Justo Sierra Historical Synagogue, the Old San Carlos Academy, the San Ildefonso College, the Chapultepec Forest Site Museum, the National Watercolor Museum, the Soumaya Museum and the Antique Toy Museum, to name a few.