Rockstar games is a company quite recognized by players because it is responsible for sagas such as Grand Theft Auto Y Red dead redemption. Outside of these, they have also given us other titles that have earned a place in our hearts, such as The warriors Y Bully. The latter was like playing Gta in a school setting.

15 years have passed since the launch of Bully on PlayStation 2 so fans of the antics of Jimmy Hopkins They have been waiting for a sequel for quite some time. For years there have been rumors regarding its development, and although they had been missing for a while, today we have new ones to generate expectation.

Bully 2 could be pretty close

Maybe Bully not be a saga as great and known as others of Rockstar, but he has managed to gain a fairly loyal group of followers. They will surely be happy with the new information from the leaker, Tom henderson, who assures that the sequel is on its way and perhaps it will arrive sooner than we thought.

According to him, there were plans to reveal Bully 2 during the past The Game Awards 2021. However, for unknown reasons, the announcement was removed at the last minute from the ceremony. Supposedly, some media had access to a playable version of this title in the days leading up to the TGA. If this is true, it could indicate that its development is quite advanced.

In addition to the information from Henderson, Blake hester, the associate editor of Game Informer, tweeted an image of the logo of Bully accompanied by a text. It read: ‘New story coming 2 you soon‘, which translates to’ new story on the way ‘. The use of the logo and the number two seem to herald a reveal of the sequel very soon.

This information must be taken with some care since Rockstar games has not shared any official information about Bully 2. Hopefully all these clues really lead us to a confirmation of this long-awaited title. Maybe in the near future we will be back a new and improved one Bullworth Academy. They would like to?

For more video game news, we recommend:

[Fuente]