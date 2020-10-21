Apple decided not to provide chargers and earphones in the box for its new iPhone 12 series. Apple argues that doing so will reduce plastic use and protect the environment. Apple’s decision may have been ridiculed by the rival companies, but soon other brands can also be seen following this trend.Xiaomi, who makes fun of Apple, himself is seen walking on this map step. Actually, Xiaomi has decided to reduce the use of plastic in the packaging of smartphones by 60%. The company started it only in Europe market. However, the special thing is that there is no change in the accessories that come with the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite to begin

The company claims that by doing this, the cost of production will also be reduced, as well as the environment will also benefit. Xiaomi is going to start the new retail box with its new smartphone Me 10 T Lite. The new retail box will be less plastic than the old one. It will be made of paper and spoil after unboxing.

After iPhone 12 launch, Xiaomi mocked Apple

Will keep getting charger and cable

Changes in the design of Xiaomi’s retail box does not mean that the accessories available in the box will be reduced. The charger, USB Type-C cable and TPU case will still be available in the company’s box.

